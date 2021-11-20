PlayStation Black Friday Sale offers spectacular deals on DualSense, NBA 2K22, God of War and more

Black Friday is right around the corner and PlayStation is gearing up for a few exceptional deals for players. Naturally, stores will have sales on PlayStations as well as other consoles.

However, Black Friday is continuously becoming more and more of an online event, with tons of sales going live way before it officially arrives.

PlayStation is doing that, too. They've got tons of deals on high-priced and high-quality games that will excite any PlayStation player. Here are all of the best deals that PlayStation is offering this holiday season.

PlayStation Black Friday deals: A complete guide

The official sale for PlayStation begins today, even though Black Friday will be next week. The sales have gone live, so players have already been taking advantage of great deals on their favorite games.

There are reportedly over 100 total sales on the PS Store, so there are plenty of options for picky gamers. One of the best deals on the site involves both a game and an accessory. NBA 2K21 and a brand new DualSense controller are on sale for $55 USD.

Marvel's Spider-Man, Game of the Year Edition, is on sale for $20 as opposed to its normal $40 pricetag. Coupled with that, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is on sale as well. The Ultimate Edition is down from $70 to $50 and the regular edition is down to $30 from $50.

MLB The Show: Jackie Robinson Edition is on sale for $45. Along with that, the remastered version of God of War from 2018 is down to $20. One of the biggest sales has arrived in NBA 2K22 being 50% off for the holidays, as it drops to just $30.

The following games are also receiving massive sales:

Ratchet & Clank

Minecraft Starter Collection

Death Stranding Director's Cut

The Last Of Us Remastered

Ghosts of Tsushima (PS4 and PS5)

Days Gone

Demon's Souls

God of War III Remastered

Destruction All Stars

These sales are now live only on the official PlayStation website.

