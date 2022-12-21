PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022 - Release date, time, best deals, and more

The PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022 is offering tremendous discounts on over a thousand games. This is the perfect time for PlayStation users to expand their libraries or get amazing titles for their near and dear ones.

PlayStation has revealed many details about the event in an official blog post. This is helpful for anyone interested in buying games during this time.

Let's take a look at all the vital information a potential buyer must know before making the most out of deals in the PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022. The sale will be live on the PSN store, and the deals will be available across all regions. While the prices may vary based on region, the discount percentages will likely be the same.

The PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022 is bigger and better than ever, as it includes a record number of games

On December 20, 2022, the PlayStation Blog released details about the upcoming PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022 in an official blog post.

The blog post includes the sale's starting date and a complete list of all the major games getting discounts.

The PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022 commenced on December 21, 2022, in many regions. It will continue until January 7, 2023. Based on the time zone, the end date could also be January 6, 2023.

The sale commenced at 00:00 GMT on December 21, 2022. For Indian gamers, all the discounts became available at 5:30 am. Those in the United States gained access to the offers at 4:00 pm PT/7:00 pm ET on December 20, 2022.

What sets the PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022 apart is the long duration and volume of discounts available. Since the sale covers Christmas and the New Year, it's ideal for all gifting purposes. Gamers can also expand their libraries without overstretching their budgets.

There are over 1000 titles on sale. Although individual preferences will always determine which is the best deal, some games are must-buys.

One such game is Elden Ring, which recently won the GOTY title at The Game Awards 2022. FromSoftware's massively successful title has not received too many discounts so far, and the 30% savings it's offering right now is definitely one of the best. The game is a classic of the modern day and worth every penny, especially at a discount.

FIFA 23, a beloved title for sports game lovers, is also enjoying significant discounts on the sale.

PlayStation console exclusives, Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and similar titles are also available at lower prices. Those who love FPS games can also pick up the recently released Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 title at a 15% discount.

The PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022 couldn't have come at a better time. It remains to be seen which games will turn out to be the bestsellers when the sale ends.

