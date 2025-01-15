PlayStation Plus January 2025 lineup includes God of War Ragnarok, Like a Dragon TMWEHN, and more

The game catalog for the PlayStation Plus January 2025 includes several notable titles from recent years. The PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers will feature games such as God of War Ragnarok, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand, along with eight additional titles. Notably, these options will be available to play from January 21, 2025.

This article highlights the featured titles in the PlayStation Plus January 2025 catalog.

All available games in PlayStation Plus January 2025 catalog

Sony has officially announced the addition of 11 new games to the PlayStation Plus January 2025 catalog, set to be accessible starting January 21, 2025. Although some of these titles are available in the PS Plus Extra tier, two of them are only available to Premium tier subscribers.

Here are the games, along with the platforms on which they will be available:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

God of War Ragnarok : PS4, PS5

: PS4, PS5 Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name : PS4, PS5

: PS4, PS5 Atlas Fallen Reign Of Sand : PS5

: PS5 SD Gundam Battle Alliance : PS4, PS5

: PS4, PS5 Sayonara Wild Hearts : PS4

: PS4 ANNO Mutationem : PS4, PS5

: PS4, PS5 Orcs Must Die 3 : PS4, PS5

: PS4, PS5 Citizen Sleeper : PS4, PS5

: PS4, PS5 Poker Club: PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings : PS4, PS5

: PS4, PS5 MediEvil 2: PS4, PS5

Among the 11 games available, the two standout titles are God of War Ragnarok and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Both are relatively recent releases and widely recognized franchises within the gaming community.

Additionally, players may consider exploring the action-adventure RPG, Orcs Must Die 3, which is underrated.

PlayStation Plus: Subscription plans and prices

The game catalog, Ubisoft+ Classics, and additional offerings are included in Extra and Premium subscription plans for PS Plus. Additionally, the latter tier provides access to upcoming game trials. If you are interested, here are the subscription costs for both tiers:

PlayStation Plus Extra

1-month subscription : $14.99

: $14.99 3-month subscription : $39.99

: $39.99 12-month subscription: $134.99

PlayStation Plus Premium

1-month subscription : $17.99

: $17.99 3-month subscription : $49.99

: $49.99 12-month subscription: $159.99

