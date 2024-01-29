PlayStation State of Play January 2024: Date and time for all regions, where to watch, and more

This year's very first PlayStation State of Play event has been officially announced. Following recent leaks that hinted at a potential State of Play event due for the end of this month or at the start of February 2024, PlayStation has now officially announced the digital-only event with promises of showcasing some of the most anticipated PS5 games of 2024.

According to the details on PlayStation's official blog post, the event will feature titles like the highly anticipated action-adventure title from Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin, Korean developer Shift Up's upcoming character action title, Stellar Blade, and many other third-party titles that are due for release on the PS5 in the next few months.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming PlayStation State of Play event, including the date and time for all regions, where to watch it, potential announcements, and more.

PlayStation State of Play date and time for all regions

Sony has announced that the first PlayStation State of Play event of 2024 will take place in a couple of days from now, i.e., January 31, 2024. The upcoming event was previously leaked by XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker's tweet, where he also hinted at the potential titles that will be showcased during the digital-only event.

While PlayStation has not confirmed (nor denied) the list of titles that recently surfaced online, gamers won't have to wait too long for the announcement and trailers. Here's PlayStation State of Play's official date and time for all regions:

2 pm PT (January 31, 2024)

5 pm ET (January 31, 2024)

12 am CEST (February 1, 2024)

3:30 am IST (February 1, 2024)

Where to watch PlayStation State of Play January 2024

As it's a digital-only event, you can watch the livestream on PlayStation's official YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels. You can also set a reminder on YouTube to get notified the moment the event goes live. While PlayStation did reveal two major titles that will be making an appearance during the event, fans can expect some surprises.

What to expect from PlayStation State of Play January 2024

Apart from Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, other PS5 games that have a high probability of making an appearance during the event are Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, owing to the fact that both games are scheduled to be out next month. Helldivers will be released on February 8, 2024, and Final Fantasy 7 on February 29, 2024.

If the recent leaks are to be believed, other games that might make an appearance during the upcoming event include Death Stranding 2, Sonic Generations Remaster, Silent Hill 2, a new Metro game from 4A Studios, Judas from Ghost Stories, and Until Dawn Remastered.