PlayStation store accidentally leaks Fortnite's upcoming collab with the Terminator

Fortnite players rejoice! It seems the Playstation store has leaked the upcoming Terminator skins for Fortnite ahead of their release.

It has also gone on to confirm multiple suspicions over who the female Terminator skin would be.

Coming soon will be the T-800 Terminator skeleton, and Sarah Connor - a longtime freedom fighter against the future cybernetic overlords.

Playstation Store leaks Fortnite Terminator skins

@ParallaxLeaks posted this just a short while ago:

So seems like the PlayStation store accidentally leaked the upcoming Terminator collab with #Fortnite !



“Sarah Connor & T-800”



Brought to my attention by @bumblebeefan122 pic.twitter.com/Vz4EgBIw0S — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) January 21, 2021

While players knew the Terminator was coming, they did not know what version of the historic movie series Fortnite would see. Today's earlier teaser, containing audio about a female character from the series, triggered wild speculation about which name would accompany the Terminator. Now, it seems that the veteran Sarah Connor is the lady of the hour.

Sarah Connor

Sadly, the leak does not confirm if Arnold Schwarzenegger's visage, young or old, will appear in the game. It will be amazing if a variant for the T-800 skeleton, using his face, could be an option.

There is also no confirmation if Fortnite players will get an opportunity to play as the older version of Sarah, as seen in Terminator: Dark Fate.

Still, this is exciting news. With all the rumors and anticipation building up as of late, it is great to have some solid confirmation of what is finally to come. This leak is something Fortnite players have been hoping would happen for quite a while. It is just surprising that it came from the Playstation Store and not another source.

With this announcement comes more speculation about who the next skin released will be. Will the next release be Lara Croft, or is there another hunter on the horizon for Fortnite?

If it is Lara, does that mean players can expect more SQUARE-ENIX characters to join Fortnite in the future? A particular One-Winged Angel would be a fantastic addition to the game too.