PMCO 2019 Fall Split: Players to watch out for from the South Asia region, Mortal returns to Soul Clan

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Nov 2019, 23:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Players to watch in PMCO 2019 Fall Split from South Asia

The biggest PUBG Mobile tournament of the yea, PMCO, is just around the corner. The tournament has reached the regional-finals phase for South Asia and fans are already pumped about the competition. There are 24 teams in the regional finals, out of which three will qualify for the Global Finals. Every team taking part in the tournament has some exceptional players who are a cut above the rest. These players carry the potential to overtake any game on their day.

Here are five players to watch in the upcoming PMCO tournament:

TeamIND - Daljitsk

Daljitsk has been a star player for TeamIND all year long. He is regarded as one of the best snipers in the country and not without a reason. Daljitsk was instrumental in team IND’s phenomenal performance in the PMCO spring split and he was one of the leading fraggers in the tournament. He can easily reproduce that performance when he is in the grove.

8 Bit - Ash

Ash is known for his aggressive gameplay and his Assault Riffle skills. He is a clutch player and often shines under tense situations. Apart from being an exceptional player, he is a strong voice in the 8 Bit team. Ash is also a streamer and usually can be found playing different games on his YouTube channel.

Fnatic - Paritosh

Consistency is the key to Paritosh’s performance as the support player for Fnatic rarely puts a foot wrong forward. A former member of Team X, Paritosh is a big game player. He is known for his strong game knowledge, which can be easily seen in his streams. Paritosh is also a veteran in the PUBG Mobile scene, and he brings a lot of experience with him.

Orange Rock - ORMavi

ORMavi is one of the best PUBG Mobile players in India right now. He had a kill-count of 30 leading up to the regional finals and was one of the MVP candidates. ORMavi is a big reason why Orange Rock has been so successful this year. Orange Rock has the highest points moving into the regional-finals, and they are a strong contender for the entire tournament.

Advertisement

Soul - Mortal

Naman Mathur, or otherwise popularly known as “Soul Mortal”, needs no introduction. The 23-year old has been spearheading the Soul clan since its inception last year. A talented player and a phenomenal leader, Mortal is the backbone of his team. Mortal is the only returning member from the last time Soul clan represented India in PMCO spring split grand finals. He left the competitive PUBG scene for a while, but now he is back to the main stage.