PMCO 2019: PMCO 2019 South Asia Region Hindi & English casters revealed

PMCO 2019 Fall Split

Teams from South Asia region are in full preparation to rock at the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament PMCO 2019 Fall Split.

As announced a few days ago by PMCO organizers, this tournament is going to be held in KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in Delhi, India, and it will be a five-day event from 6th November to 10th November.

Recently, PUBG Mobile India revealed the name of PMCO 2019 SA Playins and Finals casters on its Twitter page:

Presenting the Hindi team of storytellers to take you through the PMCO Fall Split South Asia Playins and Finals sponsored by VIVO. pic.twitter.com/ANUHH0rjSS — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) November 4, 2019

List of Hindi casters in PMCO 2019 South Asia region

Mannu Krat Karki , who did perfect and excellent casting in the previous season of PMCO, will again cast the PMCO 2019 Fall Split with his enjoyable commentary.

, who did perfect and excellent casting in the previous season of PMCO, will again cast the PMCO 2019 Fall Split with his enjoyable commentary. Ketan Petal , popularly known as K18 Gaming, is a popular YouTuber with over 2 Lakh+ Subscribers. Ketan has also managed the previous Regional Finals of PMCO, and during the Berlin Tour, he was also the manager of Team Soul.

, popularly known as K18 Gaming, is a popular YouTuber with over 2 Lakh+ Subscribers. Ketan has also managed the previous Regional Finals of PMCO, and during the Berlin Tour, he was also the manager of Team Soul. Animesh Aggarwal , aKa 8Bit Thug, who is also a leading player of the eight-bit team, is also going to cast PMCO 2019 Fall Split. Earlier, he also did casting in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019.

, aKa 8Bit Thug, who is also a leading player of the eight-bit team, is also going to cast PMCO 2019 Fall Split. Earlier, he also did casting in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. Varun Super Johnny John

List of English Casters in PMCO 2019 South Asia Region

John Allen

Zander Padwick

Cormac Wyatt

Alex Byfield

PMCO 2019 South Asia playins will begin on 6 November, and the tournament coverage will be live at 1:00 PM IST. For the day one schedule details, refer to the article below:

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia region playins day 1 schedule announced

Those who want to watch the tournament live in the can visit KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in Delhi. The entry ticket is free except for VIP Passes.

