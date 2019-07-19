PMCO 2019: Twitter Comes Out in Support of Indian PUBG Mobile Player sc0ut's TeamIND and Indian Tigers After Their Visa Was Rejected
The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals is around the corner with the Prelims on 20th and 21st July 2019 and Finals on 27th and 28th July. Indian PUBG Mobile team, Team Soul qualified for the main finals as PMCO 2019 Indian Champions. TeamIND and Indian Tigers qualified for the Prelims and will have a chance to grab a spot at the finals.
But, the visa's for TeamIND and Indian Tigers were rejected due to which they are unable to travel to Berlin for the Prelims. Both the teams will now play the PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims from India.
After this news broke out, Twitter also went berzerk and the gaming community as well as fans and followers of TeamIND came out in support of the team and calling for actions to be taken to send the teams to Berlin given they qualify for the finals.
TeamIND and Indian Tigers have shown great determination and hardwork and rightly reached the PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims. After the news broke about their visa being rejected, it was disheartening for their fans and also for PUBG Mobile followers in India and all over the world.
Nevertheless, Sportskeeda is confident the both the teams will cross the first hurdle and join Soul Mortal's Team Soul in the Grand Finals.
