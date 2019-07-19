PMCO 2019: Twitter Comes Out in Support of Indian PUBG Mobile Player sc0ut's TeamIND and Indian Tigers After Their Visa Was Rejected

TeamIND

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals is around the corner with the Prelims on 20th and 21st July 2019 and Finals on 27th and 28th July. Indian PUBG Mobile team, Team Soul qualified for the main finals as PMCO 2019 Indian Champions. TeamIND and Indian Tigers qualified for the Prelims and will have a chance to grab a spot at the finals.

But, the visa's for TeamIND and Indian Tigers were rejected due to which they are unable to travel to Berlin for the Prelims. Both the teams will now play the PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims from India.

After this news broke out, Twitter also went berzerk and the gaming community as well as fans and followers of TeamIND came out in support of the team and calling for actions to be taken to send the teams to Berlin given they qualify for the finals.

Lack of recognition has led our Indian Esports team & Influencers not receiving VISA on time for representing our nation in a global tournament happening on 20th July in Berlin. Kindly look into this matter #IndiaatPMCO@GermanyinIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @AmbLindnerIndia — Rishab Karanwal (@rakazonegaming) July 18, 2019

Support Indian Esports! Professionals with insane skill and talent, going to represent 🇮🇳 on a Global Platform had their VISA rejected. All their efforts and hardwork must not go waste!! IM SURE THEY’LL MAKE 🇮🇳 PROUD. Lets go! #IndiaatPMCO #ScOutOP #TeamIT #TeamIND #eSports pic.twitter.com/wJRW0pNJ67 — PARADOXIUM 🦋 (@xLuminosityx) July 19, 2019

Guys support these players so they can participate in Berlin. Thats very unfortunate for we Indians that talent goes into vain just because of lack of recognition and lack of support. #TeamIND — Pratibha (@Prati1111) July 19, 2019

#TeamIND we want #TeamIND to berlin give them berlin visa they are going to represent india help them pic.twitter.com/Tvjhvd9Ne8 — RVGAMING (@RVGAMING12) July 19, 2019

Just watch out there Tallent and let them showcase it in the name of India they will surely make us proud internationally at esport seen surely🇮🇳 #TeamIND 🇮🇳 #IndiaatPMCO pic.twitter.com/091e2YOQAW — Divyanshi chatterji (@Divyanshichatt2) July 19, 2019

Indian govt. Pls help our indian esports community members #TeamIND in getting their visa to represent our country . As these boys stand a chance to represent our country coz of there hardwork and pure dedication so let's do — Killer Daku (@KillerDaku960) July 18, 2019

TeamIND and Indian Tigers have shown great determination and hardwork and rightly reached the PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims. After the news broke about their visa being rejected, it was disheartening for their fans and also for PUBG Mobile followers in India and all over the world.

Nevertheless, Sportskeeda is confident the both the teams will cross the first hurdle and join Soul Mortal's Team Soul in the Grand Finals.

