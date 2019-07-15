×
PUBG News: PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims Day 1 Schedule Announced; List of 16 Qualified Teams Revealed

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
53   //    15 Jul 2019, 13:20 IST

PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims
PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims

The schedule of the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament, PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Final Prelims has been announced. Like the previous format of every PMCO match, the PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims is also going to be the same. A total of 16 teams will compete with each other in the LAN tournament and show their amazing skills to qualify for PMCO 2019 Global Finals. Top 5 teams from the prelims will get a chance to become champions along with the already quailified teams.

Further to keep yourself updated with PMCO 2019, follow

PMCO 2019 Global Finals Schedule for full schedule.

PMCO 2019 Standings for points table.

So without further ado, the schedule of PMCO Global Finals Prelims is listed below.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Prelims Shcedule Day 1:


Saturday, July 20

  • Map 1: Sanhok
  • Map 2: Erangel
  • Map 3: Miramar
  • Map 4: Erangel
  • Map 5: Vikendi
  • Map 6: Erangel

A total of 6 games will be played during the Day 1 in Third Presecpective Person mode (TPP). The start time of this tournament is 3:30 PM IST and will end at 8:00 PM approx.

Teams Qualified For PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Prelims:


  • From India Region: Team IND, Team Indian Tigers
  • From South East Asia: Purple Mood E-Sport, Team Secret
  • From European Region: FROM HELL, Team Deformia Meditari 99
  • From North America: Lights Out, Pittsburgh Knights
  • From Chinese Region: X-Quest F, Top Esports
  • From Korean Region: Team GP3
  • From MiddleEastern Region: Team Kurd Squad
  • From Japanese Region: All Rejection Gaming
  • From South America: BRC
  • From Wildcard: RG Star Team
  • From Taiwanese Region: NOVA Monster Shield

With the global PUBG mobile going on, fans can stand in to win exciting PUBG mobile skins by voting their favorite PMCO player. To know more about this, Click Here

Follow Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News





Tags:
PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 PMCO 2019 Spring Split Schedule
