PUBG News: PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims Day 1 Schedule Announced; List of 16 Qualified Teams Revealed

PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims

The schedule of the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament, PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Final Prelims has been announced. Like the previous format of every PMCO match, the PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims is also going to be the same. A total of 16 teams will compete with each other in the LAN tournament and show their amazing skills to qualify for PMCO 2019 Global Finals. Top 5 teams from the prelims will get a chance to become champions along with the already quailified teams.

So without further ado, the schedule of PMCO Global Finals Prelims is listed below.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Prelims Shcedule Day 1:

Saturday, July 20

Map 1: Sanhok

Map 2: Erangel

Map 3: Miramar

Map 4: Erangel

Map 5: Vikendi

Map 6: Erangel

A total of 6 games will be played during the Day 1 in Third Presecpective Person mode (TPP). The start time of this tournament is 3:30 PM IST and will end at 8:00 PM approx.

Teams Qualified For PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Prelims:

From India Region: Team IND, Team Indian Tigers

From South East Asia: Purple Mood E-Sport, Team Secret

From European Region: FROM HELL, Team Deformia Meditari 99

From North America: Lights Out, Pittsburgh Knights

From Chinese Region: X-Quest F, Top Esports

From Korean Region: Team GP3

From MiddleEastern Region: Team Kurd Squad

From Japanese Region: All Rejection Gaming

From South America: BRC

From Wildcard: RG Star Team

From Taiwanese Region: NOVA Monster Shield

