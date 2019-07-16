PUBG News: PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims Day 2 Schedule Announced; Steps to Catch the Live-Action!

PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims

After the intense PMCO Regional Finals 2019, the PUBG Mobile Club Open Sprint Split Global Finals 2019 are going to take place in Berlin, Germany. The PMCO Global Finals Prelims will begin on 20th of July and will end on July 21.

For the full Day 1 schedule of PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims, refer to the article below:

PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims Day 1 Schedule Announced

So without further ado, here is the schedule of PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Prelims Schedule Day 2:

Sunday, July 21

Map 1: Sanhok

Map 2: Erangel

Map 3: Miramar

Map 4: Erangel

Map 5: Vikendi

Map 6: Erangel

Six matches will be played during the Day 2 of PMCO Global Finals Prelims. All these maps will be played in Third Person Perspective mode (TPP). The LAN tournament will start at 3:30 PM IST and will end at 8:00 PM approx.

Apart from this, let's also take a quick look on Where to catch the live action of PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims?

How to watch PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims Live?

Those who want to watch the tournament live and cheer for their favorite team then they can visit the Estrel Congress Center in Berlin, and the entry ticket is free. PUBG enthusiasts living in Berlin should not miss this golden opportunity to witness the best PUBG Mobile tournament in the world. Those who can't reach at the spot can watch the live-action by following just simple steps listed below:

Go to PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. There you will find some scheduled live streams. Click on PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims followed by your preferable language. After opening the live stream, click on Set Reminder.

After completing all the above steps, you will get a notification message from PUBG Mobile Esports, and you can easily watch the live stream of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Prelims.

