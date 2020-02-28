PMCO 2020: Day 1 schedule of PMCO Pakistan semi-finals announced

PMCO Pakistan Semi-Finals 2020

The semi-finals of the PMCO Spring Split Pakistan 2020 are set to begin on February 28. The qualified teams from the PMCO Pakistan Group Stage will be competing for six days in this PUBG Mobile event. The complete schedule, which includes the list of teams participating, has now been announced.

There will be a total of 24 teams, who will play 24 games among them, in the semi-finals and the top sixteen teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile Pakistan Regional Finals 2020.

PMCO Spring Split Pakistan Regional Semi-Finals Schedule

The Pakistan semi-finals will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel and will begin at 6:30 pm (GMT+5). Here is the complete schedule:

Broadcast Details

Live Stream Begin Time: 7:00 PM IST

7:00 PM IST Live Stream End Time: 9:00 PM IST (Approx.)

9:00 PM IST (Approx.) Total Number of matches: 4 (Day1)

Matches

Match 1: Erangel

Erangel Match 2: Sanhok

Sanhok Match 3: Vikendi

Vikendi Match 4: Erangel

PMCO Pakistan Semi-Finals Finals Live Stream

Among the top three teams of the PMCO Pakistan Group Stage, Team Bablu topped the leaderboard with four chicken dinners and 239 points. Team RNG and Team Envy followed them with 172 and 166 points, respectively.