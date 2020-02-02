PMCO 2020: Spring Split Qualifiers for teams facing registration issues announced

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

PMCO Spring Split 2020

PMCO Spring Split 2020 registrations ended on 21st January, but due to incorrect registrations, some of the teams didn't get any in-game mail about the Online Qualifiers that started on 23rd January. Hence, they were not allowed to participate in Qualifiers.

Also Read: How to participate in PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers

PUBG Mobile is now giving a second chance to such teams, and they are now conducting Online Qualifiers separately for them, starting from 2nd February. The teams falling under this category will receive an in-game mail to join the competition. A total of 16 games will be hosted by PUBG Mobile for two days. The teams will have to play a minimum of 8 games out of 16, and the top 8 games with the highest number of points will be considered for final standings.

Online Qualifiers Complete Schedule

The teams will have to join the Online Qualification during the time mentioned below, and the complete schedule for these matches is given below:

Day 1 (2nd February)

Map 1( 16:00-16:10 ): Erangel

): Erangel Map 2( 17:00-17:10 ): Miramar

): Miramar Map 3( 18:00-18:10 ): Sanhok

): Sanhok Map 4( 19:00-19:10 ): Vikendi

): Vikendi Map 5( 20:00-20:10 ): Erangel

): Erangel Map 6( 21:00-21:10 ): Miramar

): Miramar Map 7( 22:00-22:10 ): Sanhok

): Sanhok Map 8(23:00-23:10): Vikendi

Day 2 (3rd February)

Map 1( 16:00-16:10 ): Erangel

): Erangel Map 2( 17:00-17:10 ): Miramar

): Miramar Map 3( 18:00-18:10 ): Sanhok

): Sanhok Map 4( 19:00-19:10 ): Vikendi

): Vikendi Map 5( 20:00-20:10 ): Erangel

): Erangel Map 6( 21:00-21:10 ): Miramar

): Miramar Map 7( 22:00-22:10 ): Sanhok

): Sanhok Map 8(23:00-23:10): Vikendi

PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. The whole tournament is divided into six stages, and the full schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 has also been announced.