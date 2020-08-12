PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Day 1 Group Stage schedule officially announced

The second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year- the PMCO Fall Split 2020- has finally begun, with the group stage for South Asia set to begin from 12th August.

A total of 32 teams, divided into 4 groups, will be battling against each other in the group stage. The top 24 teams from this stage will further advance to the PMCO semi-final stage.

The schedule for all the regions of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has officially been announced. Here's the Day 1 schedule of the PMCO South Asia Fall Split group stage.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Day 1 group stage schedule

Date and timing: 12th August at 5:30 PM IST

Day 1 Groups: A vs. B

Matches:

Map 1 (5:30 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:30 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:30 PM IST): Vikendi

A total of four matches will be played each day in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here is a list of the 32 teams that have qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia group stage.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia group stage

Group A

PN CREW

A1 eSports

Wolves Den

SATAN

HARAME

Phantom Esports

NAVI

HIGH VOLTAGE

Group B

1971 Gladiators

RIVALS X

PWP Esports

RisingNepal

KS Invincibile

4 Archangels

T4M Official

KIRA PEACE FLOW

Group C

KS AXE

Triple Nine Axe

DoyenKnightSs

DRS GAMING

AzraelGaming

Soulz OF BD

NRZ Hunters

GODS REBORN

Group D

Venom Legends

TrustD Process

SOLTISQUAD

Thunder Yeti

7Sea Esport

Abrupt Slayers

E2SOPM

ANGRY SPRINGS ( TEAMS AGS )

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Day 1 Live Stream

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube Channel.

