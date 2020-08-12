PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Day 1 Group Stage schedule officially announced

The second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year- the PMCO Fall Split 2020- has finally begun, with the group stage for South Asia set to begin from 12th August.
A total of 32 teams, divided into 4 groups, will be battling against each other in the group stage. The top 24 teams from this stage will further advance to the PMCO semi-final stage.
The schedule for all the regions of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has officially been announced. Here's the Day 1 schedule of the PMCO South Asia Fall Split group stage.
PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Day 1 group stage schedule
Date and timing: 12th August at 5:30 PM IST
Day 1 Groups: A vs. B
Matches:
- Map 1 (5:30 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:30 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:30 PM IST): Vikendi
A total of four matches will be played each day in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.
Here is a list of the 32 teams that have qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia group stage.
Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia group stage
Group A
- PN CREW
- A1 eSports
- Wolves Den
- SATAN
- HARAME
- Phantom Esports
- NAVI
- HIGH VOLTAGE
Group B
- 1971 Gladiators
- RIVALS X
- PWP Esports
- RisingNepal
- KS Invincibile
- 4 Archangels
- T4M Official
- KIRA PEACE FLOW
Group C
- KS AXE
- Triple Nine Axe
- DoyenKnightSs
- DRS GAMING
- AzraelGaming
- Soulz OF BD
- NRZ Hunters
- GODS REBORN
Group D
- Venom Legends
- TrustD Process
- SOLTISQUAD
- Thunder Yeti
- 7Sea Esport
- Abrupt Slayers
- E2SOPM
- ANGRY SPRINGS ( TEAMS AGS )
PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Day 1 Live Stream
The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube Channel.
Also Read: PMCO Fall Split 2020 breaks record with over 80,000 registrationsPublished 12 Aug 2020, 13:03 IST