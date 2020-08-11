PMCO Fall Split 2020: Start date and schedule announced

PMCO Fall Split 2020 is going to start soon and the first stage will be the group stage. The qualified teams and invited teams will compete against each other in the group stage for a spot in the semi-finals.

The list of qualified and invited teams is yet to be announced by the officials, but the schedule of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 Fall Split is now out for all the regions.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Schedule

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Schedule (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here is the region-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020:

North America: 11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 LATAM: 11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 Brazil: 11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 Iraq: 11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 South Asia: 12th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

12th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 India: 12th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

12th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 Pakistan: 25th August 2020 to 13th September 2020

25th August 2020 to 13th September 2020 Wildcard: 25th August 2020 to 13th September 2020

25th August 2020 to 13th September 2020 Europe: 1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020

1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020 CIS: 1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020

1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020 Middle East: 1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020

1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020 SEA Wildcard: 12th September 2020 to 20th September 2020

12th September 2020 to 20th September 2020 Turkey: 22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020

22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020 Germany: 22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020

22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020 Egypt: 22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020

22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020 Saudi Arabia: 22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020

Along with this, PUBG Mobile has revealed that PMCO Fall Split 2020 recorded the highest number of registrations globally and has crossed the 80,000-mark. Additionally, a total of 531 teams have been banned and disqualified from PMCO Fall Split 2020 by PUBG Mobile's Ban Pan anti-cheat system for hacking.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000 and it will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Advertisement

You can catch up with all the important announcements that have been made in this video:

Also Read: PUBG Mobile set to reveal the biggest tournament of 2020 on 24th August