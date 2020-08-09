PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage to start from 12th August 2020

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 Group Stage has been announced and it will be starting for the Indian region from 12th August 2020. The stage will feature top teams from the Online Qualifiers along with some invited teams.

The list of invited and qualified teams will be announced soon by PUBG Mobile along with the complete match schedule.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Group Stage

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Group Stage Start Date (Image Credits: Tencent)

Starting from 12th August, PUBG Mobile will go live on their official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel with the qualified and invited teams for the Group Stage of the tournament.

The Group Stage will go on till 20th August 2020 and the timings of the live-stream will be announced soon. There will be a total of 32 teams in the stage and the top 24 teams will proceed to the PMCO Fall Split India Semi-Finals 2020.

Here are the starting dates of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Group Stage for all the regions:

North America: 11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 LATAM: 11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 Brazil: 11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 Iraq: 11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

11th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 South Asia: 12th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

12th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 India: 12th August 2020 to 30th August 2020

12th August 2020 to 30th August 2020 Pakistan: 25th August 2020 to 13th September 2020

25th August 2020 to 13th September 2020 Wildcard: 25th August 2020 to 13th September 2020

25th August 2020 to 13th September 2020 Europe: 1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020

1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020 CIS: 1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020

1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020 Middle East: 1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020

1st September 2020 to 20th September 2020 SEA Wildcard: 12th September 2020 to 20th September 2020

12th September 2020 to 20th September 2020 Turkey: 22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020

22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020 Germany: 22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020

22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020 Egypt: 22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020

22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020 Saudi Arabia: 22nd September 2020 to 11th October 2020

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 will offer a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. Here is the official announcement made by James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports:

