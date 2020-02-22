PMCO Finals 2020: Day 1 results and overall standings; Team Tamilas lead, Orange Rock in #2 place

The first day of PMCO India Finals 2020, where a total of 16 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO India Finals 2020, is over. The Indian teams (total 16 teams) battled it out on the first day of the PUBG Mobile event. The top nine teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020.

A total of 6 games were played on the first day, and after Day 1, Team Tamilas topped the leader-board with one chicken dinner and 115 points. Orange Rock and Mega Stars followed them with 85 and 80 points, respectively.

PMCO India Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 Team Tamilas- 115 points

#2 Orange Rock- 85 points

#3 Mega Stars- 80 points

#4 GODLIKE- 75 points

#5 vsgCrawlers- 58 points

#6 7Seas Esports- 57 point

#7 UMExRxN- 57 points

#8 Marcos Gaming- 56 points

#9 Fnatic- 50 points

#10 Celtz- 48 points

#11 Team Insane- 41 points

#12 Revenge Espt- 37 points

#13 Team Genocide- 34 points

#14 ELMT Esports- 28 points

#15 Aztecs ESP- 22 points

#16 Lcrafte Esports - 17 Points

The India Finals will go on for two days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.