PMCO Germany Group Stage Day 3 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The third day of the PMCO Germany Group Stage 2020 is over and all the matches were exciting. The group stage for Germany is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from the country are competing in the online PUBG Mobile event.

Group A and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the third day of the group stage. A total of 4 matches were played, and at the end of the day, Unicorns Of Love topped the leaderboard with four chicken dinners and 192 points. Number One and Penta followed them with 120 and 91 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the third day of the PMCO Germany Group Stage 2020.

PMCO Germany Group Stage Day 3 Overall Standings

#1 UNICORNS OF LOVE- 192 points

#2 NUMBER ONE- 120 points

#3 PENTA- 91 points

#4 SEVANSTARS- 84 points

#5 SYRIAN ESPORTS- 84 points

#6 RIG- 82 points

#7 NO RAGE- 76 points

#8 TEAM 3M- 65 points

#9 CPN TEAM- 61 points

#10 COMEGETSOME- 57 points

#11 GHOULSWELLKNOWN- 56 points

#12 ROYAL VINDICTA- 53 points

#13 ULTIMANE CAT- 51 points

#14 REVENGESQUAD- 51 points

#15 RIGGED- 50 points

#16 AKATSUKI TEAM- 47 points

The Germany group stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.