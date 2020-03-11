PMCO Germany semi-finals: Day 1 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The First day of the PMCO Germany Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in the PMCO Germany Finals 2020, is over. The teams of Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the first day of the PUBG Mobile event.

Also Read: Tencent reveals new date for PMPL South Asia 2020; Will be an online event

A total of four games were played on the first day, and after Day 1, REVENGE SQUAD topped the leaderboard with one chicken dinner and 41 points. UNICORNS OF LOVE and RIG followed them (both on 35 points) respectively.

PMCO Germany Semi-Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 REVENGESQUAD 41 Points

#2 UNICORNS OF LOVE 35 Points

#3 RIG 35 Points

#4 GHOULSWELLKNOWN 31 Points

#5 PENTA 30 Points

#6 NUMBER ONE 26 Points

Advertisement

#7 COMEGETSOME 22 Points

#8 CPNTEAM 22 Points

#9 TEAM ILLUMIN8 20 Points

#10 SYRIAN ESPORTS 17 Points

#11 RIGGED 17 Points

#12 TRY AGAIN 17 Points

#13 RESURGENT 16 Points

#14 DESTINY 15 Points

#15 TDEADLYSHOT 14 Points

#16 ULTIMANECAT 12 Points

The Germany semi-finals will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.