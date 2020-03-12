PMCO Germany Semi-Finals: Day 2 results and overall standings

The second day of the PMCO Germany Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in the PMCO Germany Finals 2020, is over. The teams of Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the second day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of four games were played on the second day, and after Day 2, UNICORNS OF LOVE topped the leaderboard with zero chicken dinner and 112 points. PENTA and RIGGED followed them with 95 and 75 points respectively.

PMCO Germany Semi-Finals Day 2 Overall Standings

#1 UNICORNS OF LOVE 112 Points

#2 PENTA 95 Points

#3 RIGGED 75 Points

#4 ULTIMANECAT 68 Points

#5 AKATSUKI TEAM 64 Points

#6 REVENGE SQUAD 64 Points

#7 RIG 57 Points

#8 SEVENSTARS 54 Points

#9 GHOULSWELLKNOWN 48 Points

#10 CPNTEAM 39 Points

#11 ROYAL VINDICTA 35 Points

#12 BLACK SPARKS 34 Points

#13 963SQUAD 27 Points

#14 NUMBERONE 26 Points

#15 TEAMILLUMIN8 25 Points

#16 NO PROBLEM 23 Points

The Germany semi-finals will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.