PMCO India 2020: MegaStars win 1st game of Semi-Finals Day 1

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

PMCO Spring Split India 2020

PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020 has started and a total of 24 teams will battle for six days for a seat in PMCO India Finals 2020. The teams of Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) played on the first day of the PUBG Mobile event. The first match of Day 1 was Erangel TPP flight took its flight from Gatka towards Stalber.

Here is a quick rundown of the game-

Early Game

The first circle of the game was formed towards the extreme left of the map. Team Ecstasy and Fnatic Paritosh could have got involved in a fight but Paritosh backed off. Carry, from TeamTamilas with a height advantage, eliminated Skyy from iNSANE and drew first blood. MG.Zed rushed on iNSANE, but the plan backfired and MG.Zed was left with only one player alive.

Mid Game

Marcos Gaming was the first squad to get eliminated from the match. The zone took a sudden shift towards the southern side of the map and most of the teams were out of the zone. Revenge Esports rushed on TeamTamilas and finished the whole squad. Tempest from iNSANE caught JSLx in the open field and knocked the entire team single-handedly.

Late Game

The circle again took a drastic shift towards the extreme right side of the map. Fnatic lost three players, and Paritosh was the only player standing alive. He took Fnatic to a respectful spot and the team finished in 8th place. The final fight was a 1v1 between MegaStars and Team Genocide. Critic from Team Genocide died because of the blue zone, and MegaStars won the game.