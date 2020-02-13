PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020 Day 1 results and overall standings

PMCO Spring Split India 2020

The first day of PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020 where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO India Finals 2020 is over. The teams of Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the first day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of 4 games were played on the first day, and after Day 1, Marcos Gaming topped the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 88 points. MegaStars and Fnatic followed them with 47 and 45 points, respectively.

PMCO India Semi-Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 Marcos Gaming- 88 points(33 kills)

#2 MegaStars- 47 points(16 kills)

#3 Fnatic- 45 points(15 kills)

#4 Team Insane- 44 points(21 kills)

#5 UMExRxN- 43 points(9 kills)

#6 Revenge eSPT- 42 point(23 kills)

#7 vsgCRAWLERS- 42 points(15 kills)

#8 Orange Rock- 41 points(17 kills)

#9 TeamGenocide- 39 points(17 kills)

#10 GODLIKE- 30 points(14 kills)

#11 Team Ecstasy- 27 points(10 kills)

#12 TeamTamilas- 22 points(9 kills)

#13 TeamElves- 15 points(5 kills)

#14 FULLPWR- 14 points(5 kills)

#15 JSLx- 13 points(8 kills)

#16 Aztecs ESP- 10 points(5 kills)

The India Semi-Finals will go on for six days and the PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.