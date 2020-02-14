PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020: Day 2 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The first day of PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in the PMCO India Finals 2020 is over. The teams of Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the first day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of 4 games were played on the first day, and after Day 1, Marcos Gaming topped the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 130 points. vsgCrawlers and UMExRxn followed them with 86 and 84 points, respectively.

PMCO India Semi-Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 Marcos Gaming- 130 points

#2 vsgCrawlers- 86 points

#3 UMExRxn- 84 points

#4 Fnatic- 83 points

#5 Revenge eSpt- 75 points

#6 7Seas Esports- 66 point

#7 ELMT Esports- 65 points

#8 Team Ecstasy- 65 points

#9 Mega Stars- 47 points

#10 Team Insane- 44 points

#11 Icky Mafia- 44 points

#12 Orange Rock- 41 points

#13 Team Genocide- 39 points

#14 Celtz- 38 points

#15 FULLPWR- 34 points

#16 Team Tamilas- 32 points

The India Semi-Finals will go on for six days and the PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.