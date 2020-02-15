PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020: Day 3 results and overall standings; ELMT Esports at #1 rank

Overall Standings

The second day of PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in the PMCO India Finals 2020 is over. The teams of Group C and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the first day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of 4 games were played on the first day, and after Day 3, ELMT Esports topped the leaderboard with one chicken dinner and 131 points. Marcos Gaming and 7Seas Esports followed them with 130 and 112 points, respectively.

PMCO India Semi-Finals Day 3 Overall Standings

#1 ELMT Esports- 131 points

#2 Marcos Gaming- 130 points

#3 7SeasEsports- 112 points

#4 ORANGE ROCK- 96 points

#5 vsg Crawlers- 86 points

#6 UMExRxN- 84 point

#7 Fnatic- 83 points

#8 Team Genocide- 81 points

#9 Celtz- 77 points

#10 LCrafte eSports- 77 points

#11 Team iNSANE- 76 points

#12 Revenge Esports- 75 points

#13 Mega Stars- 74 points

#14 Team Ecstasy- 65 points

#15 Icky Mafia- 60 points

#16 GodLike- 59 points

The India Semi-Finals will go on for six days and the PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.