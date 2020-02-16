PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020: Day 4 results and overall standings; Marcos Gaming top the standings

O verall Standings verall Standings verall Standings verall Standings verall Standings verall Standings verall Standings O verall Standings verall Standings verall Standings

The fourth day of PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO India Finals 2020, is over. The teams of Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the first day of the PUBG Mobile event.

Also Read: Full schedule of PMCO India semi-finals announced

A total of 4 games were played on the first day, and after Day 1, Marcos Gaming topped the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 8165 points. MegaStars and Orange Rock followed them with 159 and 143 points, respectively.

PMCO India Semi-Finals Day 4 Overall Standings

#1 Marcos Gaming- 165 points

#2 MegaStars- 159 points

#3 Orange Rock- 143 points

#4 ELMT Esports- 131 points

#5 Fnatic- 127 points

#6 Team Tamilas- 118 point

Advertisement

#7 UMExRxn- 113 points

#8 7Seas Esports- 112 points

#9 GODLike- 111 points

#10 vsgCrawlers- 109 points

#11 Team iNSANE- 106 points

#12 Revenge eSPT- 96 points

#13 Team Genocide 94 points

#14 Aztecs ESP- 93 points

#15 Team Ecstasy- 82 points

#16 Celtz - 77 Points

The India Semi-Finals will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.