PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020: Day 5 results and overall standings; Marcos Gaming still on the top

Overall Standings

The fifth day of PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO India Finals 2020, is over. The teams of Group A and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the fifth day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of 4 games were played on the first day, and after Day 1, Marcos Gaming topped the leader-board with three chicken dinners and 248 points. UMExRxN and 7SeasEsports followed them with 188 and 184 points respectively.

PMCO India Semi-Finals Day 4 Overall Standings

#1 Marcos Gaming- 248 points

#2 UMExRxN- 188 points

#3 7SeasEsports- 184 points

#4 Fnatic- 166 points

#5 MegaStars- 159 points

#6 ELMT Esports- 156 point

#7 Team Tamilas- 151 points

#8 Orange Rock- 143 points

#9 vsgCrawlers- 137 points

#10 LCrafteeSport- 127 points

#11 Revenge eSpt- 121 points

#12 Celtz- 115 points

#13 Godlike 111 points

#14 Team Insane- 106 points

#15 Team Ecstasy- 96 points

#16 Team Genocide - 94 Points

The India Semi-Finals will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.