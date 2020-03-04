PMCO Pakistan Semi-Finals 2020: Day 6 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The sixth day of the PMCO Pakistan Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in the PMCO Pakistan Finals 2020, is over. The teams of Group C and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the sixth day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of four games were played on the first day, and after Day 6, Team Envy topped the leaderboard with three chicken dinners and 243 points. TeamvfxDXY and Portal eSports followed them with 225 and 205 points, respectively.

PMCO Pakistan Semi-Finals Day 6 Overall Standings

#1 Team Envy- 243 points

#2 TEAMvfxDXY- 225 points

#3 Portal eSports- 205 points

#4 Team Bablu- 196 points

#5 Team HR- 175 points

#6 Fyme- 163 point

#7 Team HFD- 160 points

#8 LOU Esports- 160 points

#9 NortheSports- 159 points

#10 247 Gaming- 138 points

#11 Team TUF- 133 points

#12 GamingHub- 129 points

#13 Arkadians 128 points

#14 Team H2E- 126 points

#15 Free Style- 125 points

#16 R3D Esports- 125 Points

The Pakistan Semi-Finals will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.