PUBG Mobile: What will it take for TeamIND and Indian Tigers to Reach the PMCO 2019 Global Finals

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019

The prelims for the spring season of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO) will be held on July 20 and 21 at Berlin and will feature 16 PUBG Mobile squads from around the world. Two Indian teams will be representing the country at the event which are TeamIND and Indian Tigers.

Amongst the 16 squads at the prelims, the top five will join 11 of the best teams for the PMCO Global Finals at the Estrel Congress Center in Berlin, Germany from July 26 to 28. The two Indian squads will be looking to make this cut as well.

TeamIND and Indian Tigers were the runners-up and third-placed squads respectively of the PMCO Regional Finals in Delhi last month. The prelims will, however, be their first encounter with international squads in a professional setting. In spite of this, both of them have a good chance of actually qualifying for the finals.

Both squads displayed at the PMCO Regional Finals why they were a force to be reckoned with. Outstanding rotations, superb outplays coupled with some amazing movements in gunfights showed why they are the best teams to back India at the tournament.

However, they still have a bit to improve on that performance as the prelims will provide no scope for error. TeamIND, though remarkable throughout the regional finals succumbed to pressure in the last game of the regional finals and could not get a high position finish. They were leading by 10 points before this game over eventual winners Team Soul but a disappointing performance in the last game restricted their path to be the best squad in India.

Other than this, the squad played good and if they continue doing the same thing, qualification to the grand finals will not be very hard for them.

Indian Tigers secured three chicken dinners in the regional finals which were the most by any team. However, their performance in the remaining games of the regional finals was not as consistent. They almost lost their third-placed position to Entity Gaming but a chicken dinner in the last game pulled them through. The team will be working on building consistency before the prelims day after tomorrow.

In addition to this, the prelims will be having many different PUBG Mobile regions play together. The two Indian squads will be looking to adapt to any changes in strategies they may have to undertake as the meta in the by the different squads from different regions will be a bit different.

Do you think the Indian squads will make it through the prelims? Let us know in the comments below.

