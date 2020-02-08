PMCO Spring Split: TeamGenocide wins the 4th game of Group Stage Day 1

PMCO Group Stage India Match 4 Standings

India'n Group Stage of PMCO Spring Split 2020 is underway. The fourth match of the tournament took place in the Vikendi map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Peshkova to Dobro Mesto, and the first play-zone formed on the north side of the map favoring most of the teams.

Early Game

The whole squad of Team iEX was wiped after they took a fight with ORB Elites and after which the entire squad of ORB Elites was rushed on by AIM, resulting in the elimination of the rest of the ORB team members. Meanwhile, TEAMELVES were cleaned up by JSL after the former's vehicle was blown up by the latter ones.

Mid Game

TeamGenocide knocked out and confirmed their kill instantly on Team iNSANE's Naruto while engaging in a fight with the latter's squad. TeamGenocide finally eliminated the remaining team of the iNSANE clan in the sixth zone. Eight teams were still alive during the last four minutes of the game.

Late Game

ASHgamer from the TeamGenocide died while escaping from the blue zone, and the clan was engaged in a 3v3 fight with Team UMEXRXN. Finally, Noob from TeamGenocide finished up the round with a deadly spray of Micro Uzi. TeamGenocide finished the final game as winners with 13 kills while team UMEXRXN and Celtz finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

