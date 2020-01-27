PUBG Mobile: U Mumba eSports announce their PUBG Mobile teams

Ashim

U Mumba eSports announced their PUBG Mobile teams.

Indian Mobile Gaming platform is on rapid growth, and after successfully venturing into PC gaming with games like CS: GO and DOTA 2, leading Esports organization U Mumba eSports, a subsidiary of U Sports, has decided to come on the mobile platform. It has recently announced its lineups for PUBG Mobile.

U Mumba sponsored three teams, namely BLIND, CSPG, and RXN. BLIND is quite a popular name in the PUBG Mobile community of Southern India and also known for its past performance at PMCO Fall Split 2019. CSPG is one of the oldest clans in PUBG Mobile and RXN, made its name during the THUG invitation tournament.

A new chapter begins 🧡📱🎮 pic.twitter.com/o2nxuNYsjS — U Mumba eSports (@umumbaesports) January 24, 2020

Line-ups of the teams

The complete line-ups of the teams are:

Manager- GFaaD

BLIND:

NickBLIND

UMExEvosBLIND

PsychoBLIND

XpainBLIND

CSPG:

UMECsPGFrost

Harsh Dcruz

C Shetty

Saaransh

RXN:

Bhishma

Varun

Ammar Khan

goldblade_ume

U Mumba will compete in the upcoming PUBG Mobile tournaments, including PMCO Spring Split 2020, with these new lineups. Currently, the online qualifiers for PMCO Spring Split 2020 are going on, and click here for the full schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers.