PUBG Mobile: Full Schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers

Schedule for PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers in IST(GMT+5.30)

The Online Qualifiers for PMCO Spring Split 2020 has already commenced from the 23rd of January, and the players will have to fight it out for a minimum of 8 games out of 32 across all four maps. For each team, their top eight games, based on points, will be decisive in their final standings. After online qualifiers, the championship will advance towards the regional group stage and semi-finals to be held in February and regional finals to be held in March.

Schedule of PMCO 2020 Online Qualifiers (IST)

Here is the complete schedule for PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers:

Day 1 (23rd January)

Map 1(19:00-19:10): Sanhok

Map 2(20:00-20:10): Erangel

Map 3(21:00-21:10): Vikendi

Map 4(22:00-22:10): Miramar

Day 2 (24rd January)

Map 1(19:00:19:10): Miramar

Map 2(20:00-20:10): Sanhok

Map 3(21:00-21:10): Erangel

Map 4(22:00-22:10): Vikendi

Day 3 (25rd January)

Map 1(19:00-19:10): Vikendi

Map 2(20:00-20:10): Miramar

Map 3(21:00-21:10): Sanhok

Map 4(22:00-22:10): Erangel

Day 4 (26th January)

Map 1(19:00-19:10): Erangel

Map 2(20:00-20:10): Vikendi

Map 3(21:00-21:10): Miramar

Map 4(22:00-22:10): Sanhok

Day 5 (30th January)

Map 1(19:00-19:10): Sanhok

Map 2(20:00-20:10): Erangel

Map 3(21:00-21:10): Vikendi

Map 4(22:00-22:10): Miramar

Day 6 (31st January)

Map 1(19:00-19:10): Miramar

Map 2(20:00-20:10): Sanhok

Map 3(21:00-21:10): Erangel

Map 4(22:00-22:10): Vikendi

Day 7 (1st February)

Map 1(19:00-19:10): Vikendi

Map 2(20:00-20:10): Miramar

Map 3(21:00-21:10): Sanhok

Map 4(22:00-22:10): Erangel

Day 8 (2nd February)

Map 1(19:00-19:10): Erangel

Map 2(20:00-20:10): Vikendi

Map 3(21:00-21:10): Miramar

Map 4(22:00-22:10): Sanhok

Enter the Online Qualification during the above mentioned time with your squad to play the game. The prize pool of PMCO Spring Split 2020 is $1,000,000. The whole tournament is divided into six stages, and the Full schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 has also been announced.