PUBG Mobile: Full Schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers
The Online Qualifiers for PMCO Spring Split 2020 has already commenced from the 23rd of January, and the players will have to fight it out for a minimum of 8 games out of 32 across all four maps. For each team, their top eight games, based on points, will be decisive in their final standings. After online qualifiers, the championship will advance towards the regional group stage and semi-finals to be held in February and regional finals to be held in March.
Schedule of PMCO 2020 Online Qualifiers (IST)
Here is the complete schedule for PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers:
Day 1 (23rd January)
- Map 1(19:00-19:10): Sanhok
- Map 2(20:00-20:10): Erangel
- Map 3(21:00-21:10): Vikendi
- Map 4(22:00-22:10): Miramar
Day 2 (24rd January)
- Map 1(19:00:19:10): Miramar
- Map 2(20:00-20:10): Sanhok
- Map 3(21:00-21:10): Erangel
- Map 4(22:00-22:10): Vikendi
Day 3 (25rd January)
- Map 1(19:00-19:10): Vikendi
- Map 2(20:00-20:10): Miramar
- Map 3(21:00-21:10): Sanhok
- Map 4(22:00-22:10): Erangel
Day 4 (26th January)
- Map 1(19:00-19:10): Erangel
- Map 2(20:00-20:10): Vikendi
- Map 3(21:00-21:10): Miramar
- Map 4(22:00-22:10): Sanhok
Day 5 (30th January)
- Map 1(19:00-19:10): Sanhok
- Map 2(20:00-20:10): Erangel
- Map 3(21:00-21:10): Vikendi
- Map 4(22:00-22:10): Miramar
Day 6 (31st January)
- Map 1(19:00-19:10): Miramar
- Map 2(20:00-20:10): Sanhok
- Map 3(21:00-21:10): Erangel
- Map 4(22:00-22:10): Vikendi
Day 7 (1st February)
- Map 1(19:00-19:10): Vikendi
- Map 2(20:00-20:10): Miramar
- Map 3(21:00-21:10): Sanhok
- Map 4(22:00-22:10): Erangel
Day 8 (2nd February)
- Map 1(19:00-19:10): Erangel
- Map 2(20:00-20:10): Vikendi
- Map 3(21:00-21:10): Miramar
- Map 4(22:00-22:10): Sanhok
Enter the Online Qualification during the above mentioned time with your squad to play the game. The prize pool of PMCO Spring Split 2020 is $1,000,000. The whole tournament is divided into six stages, and the Full schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 has also been announced.
