PMIS 2020: In-game qualifier results delayed

PMIS 2020

PMIS or PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 is one of the premier PUBG tournaments of India. The first stage of qualifying for the tournament has already completed.

The in-game qualifiers started on 20th May and were open till 27th May after the end dates were extended. During this period, the participants were expected to play 15 games. Only the top 10 games of each team would be taken into consideration for the standing.

The top 248 squads will proceed to the next phase of PMIS, the online qualifier.

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Result Delayed

The participants are eagerly waiting for the results to come out. According to the previous announcement, the results were expected to come out on 31st May 2020.

Participants anxiously waited for the results till 31st May, but now they would have to wait for a couple of more days. According to the official announcement, the results have been delayed and will be out in 2-3 days.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 in-game Qualifiers results will be out in 2-3 days

This announcement was posted in the official discord server of PUBG Mobile India:

A snip of the announcement

Reason for the delay of results of the in-game qualifiers

No official statement regarding the reason of delay has been given yet. However, the qualified teams will receive an official email from PUBG Mobile on the registered e-mail address regarding the qualification/selection as soon as the results are declared.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of INR 50,00,000 and next phase of the tournament, and the online qualifier would be streamed live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

The starting dates of the online qualifier are yet to be announced by the organisers.