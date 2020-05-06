PMIS 2020: Who are the winners of PMIS 2019?

Team Soul Lifting the Trophy of PMIS 2019

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 registration process has just begun. The registration of PMIS 2020 is straightforward, you just need to go to the official website of PMIS 2020 and scroll down to the 'Register Now' button. Enter the details about your team, and there you go, you are one step closer to the trophy of PMIS 2020, the heavyweight PUBG Mobile tournament.

PMIS 2020 will surely be a fantastic tournament, and everyone has an eye on the underdogs, the upcoming newly-formed organizations as well as the top teams of the PMPL South Asia Region. One such team is Soul, who are the defending champions of PMIS 2019. The fans of Mortal and team Soul are eagerly waiting for the defending champions to lift the trophy of PMIS 2020 yet again for the second time in two consecutive years.

PMIS 2020: The defending champions of PUBG Mobile India Series

Team Soul with the trophy

PMIS 2019 took place when the eSports scenario in India was still growing. At the time of PMIS 2019, big names like TSM-Entity, Fnatic, and others were not around in the Indian gaming scene. There was a single name in everyone's mind, one popular name which increased the PMIS 2019 traffic to the next level.

Soul Mortal During a Competitive Tournament

The man who seriously changed the Indian gaming scenario is Soul Mortal, a.k.a. Naman Mathur. The auditorium was chanting Mortal, Mortal, and Mortal. This 21 years old Indian gamer became the star of the night with two powerful grenades, which killed all the members of Team Gods Reign.

Team Soul's Performance in the Finals

Points Table of PMIS 2019

Most of the people are unaware of the fact that PMIS 2019 took place during team Soul's struggle period. The four-man squad had been working hard since Dreamhack, Mumbai. The team also performed exceptionally better throughout PMIS 2019 and grabbed the trophy with a total of 2520 points and 46 Kills in the finals.

Recalling the final day of PMIS 2019

Ronak Sharma: Rampage Freak for the PMIS 2019

Advertisement

PMIS 2019 was a great day for former Team Soul Assaulter and Sniper Ronak Sharma, who became the Rampage Freak of the event. The title of Rampage Freak was awarded for maximum kills in one lobby and was given to Soul Ronak. He also won a cash prize of ₹ 50,000. The trophy was lifted by Viper, Owais, Mortal, and Ronak, and they won a cash prize of ₹50 lakh.

PMIS 2020: Will Team Soul Lift the Trophy Again?

Team Soul New Lineup

The fans have some big hopes from team Soul which now has Soul Regaltos, a 14-year-old school kid from Delhi. Other members of team Soul are Mortal, Viper, Sangwan, and Aman.