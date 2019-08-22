PMIT 2019: Where to watch the Group A Finals

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

PlayerUnknown's Battle Grounds (PUBG) Mobile launched the registrations for its India Tour on the first of July for all the four groups. The last chance of entering the tournament is through Group D and the registrations for the same will be ending on August 25, 2019. Learn how to register for PUBG Mobile India Tour by clicking here.

The finale of Group A for PMIT 2019 is set to happen in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday, the 25th of August 2019. The tournament will begin at noon IST. The Group A finals will see 20 squads battling against each other to back the top four spots. The top four squads from the finals of each group and the four winning squads from the Wild Card matches will play in the Grand Finale. The Grand Finale is scheduled to take place on the 20th of October, 2019.

PUBG Mobile India have recently shared a live stream link on their microblogging sites for viewers to watch the finals of Group A on YouTube. "Stream starts at 12 PM on Sunday 25th AUG! Catch the finals of OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019, as the top 20 teams fight for a place in the grand finals!", their Twitter read.

To live stream the finals on August 25, 2019, you can click here, and set a reminder on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel.

The 20 squads who have qualified for the finals of PUBG Mobile's India Tour 2019 tournament to be played in Jaipur on 25th August are:

TE2K Team Dignity teamFEARLess ORB OFFICIAL Revenge eSports Team iOwN AVENGERS Assemble TEAM LZ Team2OP Kill2Survive Team Titans RoTN Alpha No SympathY TheSaiyanSquad Growing Strong Rising Hydra Imperious RiP Legacy Team INSIGHT F Society

