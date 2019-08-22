×
PMIT 2019: Where to watch the Group A Finals 

Aarthi Venkatesh
CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    22 Aug 2019, 23:53 IST

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

PlayerUnknown's Battle Grounds (PUBG) Mobile launched the registrations for its India Tour on the first of July for all the four groups. The last chance of entering the tournament is through Group D and the registrations for the same will be ending on August 25, 2019. Learn how to register for PUBG Mobile India Tour by clicking here.

The finale of Group A for PMIT 2019 is set to happen in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday, the 25th of August 2019. The tournament will begin at noon IST. The Group A finals will see 20 squads battling against each other to back the top four spots. The top four squads from the finals of each group and the four winning squads from the Wild Card matches will play in the Grand Finale. The Grand Finale is scheduled to take place on the 20th of October, 2019.

PUBG Mobile India have recently shared a live stream link on their microblogging sites for viewers to watch the finals of Group A on YouTube. "Stream starts at 12 PM on Sunday 25th AUG! Catch the finals of OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019, as the top 20 teams fight for a place in the grand finals!", their Twitter read.

To live stream the finals on August 25, 2019, you can click here, and set a reminder on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel.

The 20 squads who have qualified for the finals of PUBG Mobile's India Tour 2019 tournament to be played in Jaipur on 25th August are:

  1. TE2K
  2. Team Dignity
  3. teamFEARLess
  4. ORB OFFICIAL
  5. Revenge eSports
  6. Team iOwN
  7. AVENGERS Assemble
  8. TEAM LZ
  9. Team2OP
  10. Kill2Survive
  11. Team Titans
  12. RoTN Alpha
  13. No SympathY
  14. TheSaiyanSquad
  15. Growing Strong
  16. Rising Hydra
  17. Imperious
  18. RiP Legacy
  19. Team INSIGHT
  20. F Society

For more details about the players in each of these squads, click here.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news on PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019, PUBG News and Video Games News.

Tags:
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
