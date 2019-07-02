×
PMIT: PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Prize Pool Revealed

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
14   //    02 Jul 2019, 12:13 IST

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Prize Pool
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Prize Pool

The biggest mobile gaming company in the world popularly known as Tencent Gaming has come up with a brand new tournament series in India called the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. Regarding this, a lot of hype has gained its peek after the announcement of this tournament on the official Instagram Post.

According to PUBG Mobile India Official, this is going to be the biggest tournament ever in India with a huge prize pool of ₹ 1.5 Crore (15 Million). There is no limit of registration in this tournament. As players from anywhere in India can register and participate in this online India Tour.

Apart from this, they have also provided a feature on their website for those who don't have a PUBG squad. They can find and join a squad by using this new feature on their official website. So this is the overview of this tournament. So let's discuss in the detail about the prize pool distribution of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019.

PUBG Mobile India Tour Prize Distribution

20 teams that will qualify for Grand Finals are eligible for the prize pool and have to compete in the LAN event. The prize pool distribution is listed below:

Image Courtesy: PUBG Mobile
Image Courtesy: PUBG Mobile

The top 3 squads will be awarded 50 Lakhs, ₹20 Lakhs, ₹10 Lakhs respectively and in addition to this, players who qualify for the Group Final and the Grand Finals will receive ₹25 lakh in logistical support. Group Finalists will also receive ₹10 lakh worth of PUBG MOBILE swag. And the most popular team(s), as voted by the public, will receive ₹10 lakh.

Aneesh Aravind, Manager of Tencent Gaming India said that:-

By bringing this tournament in big 5 cities, we are hoping to engage and excite our player base across India and make PMIT, uniquely Indian.

To know about the full tournament details, Click Here

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

Also Read:

PUBG Lite Official Release Date in India Announced; Steps on How to Download PUBG Lite?

Tags:
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
