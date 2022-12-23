PMNC 2022 Nepal: Winners, overall standings, qualified teams for PMPL 2023 SA Spring  

The second and final day of the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC): Nepal Grand Finals came has concluded. After 12 matches featuring breathtaking action that kept viewers at the edge of their seats, Illumin8 Crew emerged as champions following a fabulous performance on Day 2.

The team was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of $10,000. After Day 1, they were in the second spot, but solid gameplay on the final day helped them lift the title with 190 points and 86 eliminations.

PMNC Nepal Finals overview

Leo Gangsters, the team leading the standings after Day 1, fell short and came second at the end of Day 2. They choked under pressure and were surpassed by Illumin8 Crew. However, their overall performance was praiseworthy, as they secured 158 points with 77 eliminations. The squad was awarded the second-place prize of $5,000.

The top three teams advanced to PMPL 2023 South Asia Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Abrupt Slayers, who were in the second spot after Day 1, dropped a place and finished third in the competition. They were able to secure a Chicken Dinner today, following which they ended up with 132 points and 74 eliminations. However, the team's overall consistency saw a dip on the second day, which caused them to lose the second position. They bagged a total cash prize of $3,500.

Overall standings of PMNC Nepal 2022 Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Viper from Illumin8 crew secured the most eliminations in the tournament. His performance propelled his team to the top spot as he strategically secured 18 frags. The top three squads from the tournament have qualified for the League Stage of PMPL: South Asia Spring 2023.

Qualified squads for PMPL: South Asia Spring 2023 League Stage from PMNC: Nepal 2022

Prize pool distribution of PMNC 2022 Nepal (image via PUBG mobile)

Here are the top three teams that won big money and qualified for the PMPL: South Asia Spring 2023 League Stage:

1) Illumin8 Crew

2) Leo Gangsters

3) Abrupt Slayers

Among other squads, JyanMaara replicated their Semifinals performance and finished fourth in the Grand Finals as well. Unfortunately, they missed out on a PMPL slot. Their performance was especially exceptional on Day 2, where they secured two Chicken Dinners.

Tribeaeromancy Officials, who were in the ninth spot at the end of Day 1, performed brilliantly on the second day to secure 75 points through six matches. The team showed great resilience and jumped to the fifth position in the overall standings, ending their campaign with a top-five finish in the PMNC 2022.

Lord x Official, a team that performed quite well in the Semifinals, flopped poorly in the Grand Finals. The squad's performance went from bad to worse as they dropped from seventh to the ninth spot. Overall, the side ended their run with just 83 points.

Valor Esports and Arms of Andromeda looked clueless on the battlefield and were caught in open areas on multiple occasions by other squads. They were eliminated early on in most of the games played at the event. The teams finished in the 15th and 16th spots in the PMNC overall standings with a measly 37 and 27 points from 12 games.

