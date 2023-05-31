PMPL Arabia Spring 2023 Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, and more

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Arabia Spring 2023 begins on June 1. The three-day finals will witness the region's 16 best teams fighting for the title and a grand prize pool of $100k. There will be 18 matches conducted across three iconic maps, and each will be played twice daily. The top 10 teams of the tournament will qualify for the MEA Championship, where they will meet the six best African teams.

Furthermore, the top team from the championship will have the opportunity to compete in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational.

PMPL Arabia Spring 2023 finalists

Below are the PMPL Arabia Spring 2023 16 finalists:

Nigma Galaxy R8 Esports ikurd e-sports Geekay Esports SLY Machine NASR Esports Brute Force Quest Esports RTG Esports Crash Gaming Esports gQ team Team Falcons Gangsters Esports Twisted Minds Vision Esports KSA Legends

Viewers can watch the event's live broadcast on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

League Stage overview

Nigma Galaxy, who recently recruited North American star Koops, proved their superiority during the first leg, emerging as the top team and surpassing the 500-point milestone, a feat unmatched by any other side. Their outstanding performance in the first week, accumulating an impressive 223 points, was followed by a commendable second week.

Although they faced a setback in the final week, finishing fifth, their initial week's points lead set them apart from other teams. With their extensive experience and impressive current form, they are one to watch out for in the finals.

Securing second place with 448 points, R8 Esports (Rico Infinity) exhibited their prowess. Despite facing a dip in performance during weeks 2 and 3, their strong showing in the PMPL Week 1, where they accumulated around 197 points, ensured their overall success.

With a fairly new squad, PMNC Iraq Champion Ikurd Esports grabbed third place with 417 points. While they were average in the initial two weeks, their standout performance in the third week, where they emerged as the top team, propelled them onto the podium.

Geekay Esports, the second-place finishers in the PMSC Arabia 2022, took fourth place despite a disastrous third week, earning 404 points. Although they faced challenges, the squad has demonstrated potential and remains a strong contender for the PMPL title.

In contrast, defending champions Team Falcons had a disappointing league stage, finishing 12th with 361 points. However, they can still redeem themselves in the finals.

