PMPL South Asia 2020: 5 best players from the tournament

While PUBG Mobile were shocked to see the fall of some yesterdays’s heroes, more new champions emerged.

Top 5 fraggers of PMPL SA

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League, South Asia is finally over. Orange Rock put up a stellar performance on the final day, while TSM-Entity crumbled under pressure even with the lead.

We’ve to agree that PMPL South Asia kept us all on the edge of our seats till the very last day. All 20 teams displayed some extraordinary teamwork, unbelievable clutches and uncountable frags over the course of 48 matches.

While we were shocked to see the fall of some yesterdays’s heroes, more new champions emerged. Here, in this article, we look at the top 5 best players from PMPL South Asia League Stage.

5 best players from PMPL South Asia 2020:

#1 TSM-Entity JONATHAN

Jonathan

Jonathan ‘JONATHAN’ Amaral, who currently plays for TSM Entity, was adjudged the MVP of the PMPL South Asia league phase. He had managed to rack up a total of 85 kills with a collateral damage of over 19,000. Jonathan single-handedly got his team to chicken dinners on numerous occasions in the league.

His solo chicken dinner in the map of Sanhok was the highlight of his performance as an assaulter. Although TSM Entity fell inches short of first place, they wouldn’t mind, considering they have already advanced to the World League. PUBG Mobile fans will be eagerly anticipating another brilliant exhibition from this wonderkid in the PMPL Finals starting from 12th of June.

#2 Mega Vexe

Vexe

Vexe from Megastars Esports has no doubt been the find of the tournament. Vexe has shown no mercy to his opponents while gunning them down with swagger and, as a result, picked off 77 kills with an insane damage of 15,146.

Megastars, formerly known as Learn From Past, had shown a lot of faith on this youngster which finally reaped great results for the team. He was the MVP of the week 2 of PMPL South Asia with 44 kills to his name and also left Jonathan & Zgod way behind in the top fraggers' race. It will be interesting to see if Vexe can continue his dream run and ensure they book their tickets to the World League.

#3 SGE Ted

Ted and his teammates from SynerGE

Manmeet ‘Ted’ Singh, who plays for SynerGE, is not too far behind on the list. He took down 74 opponents whilst dishing out a damage of 13,830.

SynerGE went full throttle in the last week of PMPL South Asia, thanks to the explosive game play from Ted. Unfortunately, SynerGE narrowly missed out on the World League positions and had to settle for the fourth spot. GodLike pipped them to secure the third spot.

#4 SGE Seervi

Seervi

Naresh ‘Seervi’ Kumar is another player on this list from SynerGE Gaming. He had 69 kills to his name with a damage of 13,851, most by any IGL. SynerGE will have another shot at the finals in order to qualify for the World League scheduled to take place in Poland.

All the players from SynerGE have managed to get into the top ten fraggers' list. They had 266 team kills over 48 games, which is second highest after TSM-Entity.

#5 OR Mavi

Mavi

Harmandeep ‘Mavi’ Singh is a player for Orange Rock Esports. Mavi is the IGL and led his team to perfection. Orange Rock has trumped TSM Entity in the final week to seal the top spot in the PMPL South Asia League stage.

Apart from his leadership skills, Mavi also kept the fras coming his way. He picked off 67 kill points with an overall damage of 12,737.

