PMPL South Asia 2020 can be delayed further as the government announces lockdown in India 

Indian Government announces complete lockdown in various states of India till 31st March

PMPL South Asia 2020 may get delayed due to Coronavirus threat to ensure the safety of the players and the staff

PMPL South Asia Day 3 was supposed to take place on Saturday, but it got postponed due to the Janta Curfew imposed on 22nd March. According to PUBG Mobile, PMPL South Asia Day 3 and 4 have been rescheduled on Monday (23rd March), and Tuesday and the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the players and the staff.

But after monitoring the situation of the epidemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the complete lockdown has been announced in many states of India till 31st March, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, etc. It is expected that it will further be imposed on the remaining states of India. The lockdown can cause further delays in PMPL South Asia and can also result in some changes in the format.

Although there is no official announcement by PUBG Mobile regarding the delay, it becomes pretty evident from the fact that Nodwin Gaming has its office in Delhi, where the Delhi government has already imposed lockdown.

As per the current standings, UMExRXN is leading the points table with 137 points and two chicken dinners. SynerGE and TSM-Entity follow them in second and third place with 123 and 121 points, respectively.

