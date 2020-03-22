PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 prize pool distribution revealed

PMPL South Asia is divided into two stages i.e. League Stage and Finals

The total prize pool of PMPL South Asia 2020 is $200,000

PMPL South Asia 2020

PMPL South Asia 2020 is underway, and the top 20 squads from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh are competing against each other to secure a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League.

PMPL South Asia has been divided into two stages, which include the League stage and Finals. As per officials, the top three squads will get a direct entry into the PMWL 2020 from the league stage, and the remaining two spots will be attained by the top two squads from the PMPL Final stage.

PMPL South Asia has a total prize pool of $200,000, which has been divided into two parts. Most recently, PUBG Mobile announced the prize pool of both the stages of the PMPL South Asia along with its complete division.

Prize Distribution of PMPL South Asia Finals:

The PMPL South Asia Final stage has a total prize pool of $138,500 (approx. ₹1 Crore), out of which the winning squad will get $40,000 (approx. ₹30 Lakh), and the runner ups will be awarded $20,000 (around ₹15 Lakh).

Here's the complete distribution of the prize pool of the final stage:

Final Stage Prize Distribution

Prize Distribution of PMPL South Asia League Stage:

The league stage of PMPL South Asia is currently in progress, and the prize pool of this stage is $61,500 (approx. ₹4.6 Lakhs). The team that will lead the points table will get $10,000 and a ticket to PMWL 2020. The complete division of the league stage is given below:

League Stage Prize Distribution

PMPL South Asia 2020 is an online event, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.