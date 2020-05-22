PMPL South Asia 2020: Marcos Gaming wins Match 4 of Day 3

PMPL South Asia 2020 Day 4 Match 1 Standings

Day three of the PMPL South Asia 2020 PUBG Mobile tournament saw Marcos Gaming pick up the final match. The winning PMPL South Asia team will secure a ticket to the next stage, the PUBG Mobile World League

The fourth match of the day took place in Erangel from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Ferry Pier to Severny, and the first play zone was formed on the west side of the map.

Early Game

Just after landing on the island, many teams decided to look for the vehicles on the road to rotate in the first zone. Synerge who were easily securing a top 5 player in the leaderboard in every match, acquired 2-3 vehicles to make cover in the open field. While looting small compounds, UME clan engaged with Hype clan and took down two of their members.

Mid Game

SouL Regaltos eliminated two players of TSM Entity clan and added a couple of kill points to their account. On the other hand, Hype's Charii who was holding a rock successfully escaped from the battle with UME clan and saved his life.

The second airdrop of the game landed near the Georgopool bridge and Shryder from SGE clan looted the drop without any fight.

Late Game

After the first half of the game, U Mumba Esports was holding the #1 position on the Live standings with 164 points. One of the final circles formed in the Ruins, where a couple of teams exited the game. In the end, VSG Crawlers lost the final battle to Marcos Gaming. Marcos Gaming won the fourth match of the day with 10 kills.

Top 5 players of Match 4

