PMPL South Asia 2020 Highlights: GodLike wins Match 1 of Day 4

PMPL South Asia 2020 Day 4 Match 1 Standings

The fourth day of the PMPL South Asia 2020 PUBG Mobile tournament got underway with 20 teams and five groups competing against each other for the title.

The first PMPL match of the day took place in Miramar from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Junkyard to Le Cobreria, and the first play zone was formed on the south-west side of the map.

PMPL: Early Game

After the first zone appeared on the map, many squads changed their mind and made amendments in their loot plan. As a result of this, the teams decided to glide in the air, until they reach in the safe zone. The first kill came from UME clan by eliminating the team member of INES clan in Pecado. Later on, both the teams took a full fledged fight in which several trades appeared on the kill feed.

Mid Game

The airdrop of the second zone landed in the Los Leones containing level 3 and a rare gun it. JM clan who had full control over the location looted the drop easily without engaging with opponents.

While holding small compounds, VSG crawlers added a couple of kill points by flanking to the opponents. The opponent team aimed for the survival points and stepped back from the VSG Crawler's compound.

Late Game

The final zone formed near the hills of Pecado approximately on the centre of the map. At that point, only a few teams were holding the ridge on the hills and got a prime advantage from the play zone.

When the zone started shrinking, GodLike knocked out two players of JM clan and made it easy for themselves to clutch the round. After a few gunfights, GodLike puts an end to the game and snatched the victory from the enemy team. GodLike Hastar was the MVP of the match with 5 kills.

Top 5 players of Match 1

Also Read: PMIS 2020 - PUBG Mobile India Series In-Game qualifiers schedule announced.