PMPL South Asia 2020: List of teams qualified for PMPL SA finals

The top 16 teams from the PMPL South Asia 2020 have qualified for PMPL South Asia finals.

The PMPL South Asia finals 2020 will start on 12th June 2020.

Teams Qualified from PMPL South Asia Finals 2020

The PMPL South Asia 2020 league stage is over and the top three teams in the overall leaderboard have qualified for PMWL 2020 directly. The remaining two teams for the PUBG Mobile World League will qualify from the PMPL Final Stage.

The top 16 teams from the league stage have qualified for the final stage and the bottom four have been eliminated. The PMPL South Asia Finals will start from 12th June 2020 and here is the complete list of the teams qualified for the same.

Teams qualified for PMPL South Asia finals

PMPL South Asia 2020 Overall Standings

#1 ORANGE ROCK

#2 TSM-Entity

#3 GODLIKE

#4 SynerGE

#5 MegaStars

#6 Fnatic

#7 Marcos Gaming

#8 SouL

#9 vsgCRAWLERS

#10 PowerHouse

#11 U Mumba Esports

#12 IND

#13 Celtz

#14 Elementrix

#15 Team Tamilas

#16 Team Xtreme

PMPL South Asia Finals offers a massive prize pool of $138,000 and will go on for three days. The fans can catch the live-action of the tournament on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube Channel and support their favorite teams.

A total of five games were played on the final day of the league stage and here is the complete video of the final day of the stage:

