PMPL South Asia 2020: Week 1 Day 3 Highlights and Summary, TSM-Entity on top

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 3 Overall Highlights

PMPL South Asia 2020 has begun. A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh are competing in the tournament for a slot at PMWL 2020 and a massive prize pool of $200,000.

A total of five games were played on Week 1 Day 3. At the end of the day, TSM-Entity tops the leaderboard with 173 points and two chicken dinners, followed by SynerGE and U Mumba Esports, with 170 and 167 points respectively.

PMPL SA 2020 Week 1 Day 3 Highlights

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 3 Summary

Here are the highlights of the PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 3, along with the Top 3 teams in every match:

PMPL 2020 Match 11 (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: GODLIKE (11 Kills)

The flight path was from Stalber to Hospital and the first play zone was formed on the north-east side of the map. JyanMaara rushed on Fnatic who countered brilliantly to eliminate the former .

Fans witnessed a 100 IQ gameplay from Soul Mortal as he hid in the Dacia and eliminated the remaining players of the UME clan. The final battle was between Fnatic and GodL clan that was dominated by GodLike who took a total of 11 kills and a chicken dinner.

Top 3 Teams of Match 11 :

GODLIKE: 21 Points Fnatic: 22 Points ORANGE ROCK: 16 Points

PMPL 2020 Match 12 (Sanhok TPP)

Winner Of The Match: ORANGE ROCK (9 Kills)

The flight path was from Camp Alpha to Mongnai, and the first play zone was formed on the south side of the map. TX was the first team to get eliminated by MegaStars as a result of a weak defence.

Team SouL decided to scout and secure the edge of the zone to gain a prime location during the zone shrinking process. Orange Rock took the final and finished the final battle, taking an amazing chicken dinner in the game.

Top 3 Teams of Match 12 :

ORANGE ROCK: 29 Points MegaStars: 20 Points Fnatic: 15 Points

PMPL 2020 Match 13 (Vikendi TPP)

Winner Of The Match: TSM-Entity (13 Kills)

The flight path was from Winery to Dobro Mesto, and the first play zone was formed on the east side of the map. While rotating, Hype clan lost two of their players to the opponent team and the remaining two players escaped from the area in order to survive.

VSG crawlers got eliminated at #16 position and finished the game in the last position. In the final zone, TSM Entity with a 4 man advantage conquered the battle and snatched the chicken dinner from Celtz clan. TSM Entity Neyoo, with eight kills, was the MVP in the third match of the day.

Top 3 Teams of Match 13 :

TSM-Entity: 33 Points Celtz: 25 Points GODLIKE: 17 Points

PMPL 2020 Match 14 (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Marcos Gaming (10 Kills)

The flight path was from Ferry Pier to Severny, and the first play zone was formed on the west side of the map. While looting small compounds, UME clan engaged with Hype clan and took down two of the latter's members.

SouL Regaltos eliminated two players of TSM Entity and added a couple of kill points to their account. In the end, VSG Crawlers lost the final battle to Marcos Gaming who won the fourth match of the day with 10 kills.

Top 3 Teams of Match 14 :

Marcos Gaming: 30 Points vsgCRAWLERS: 24 Points SouL: 18 Points

PMPL 2020 Match 15 (Sanhok TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Elementrix (3 Kills)

The flight path was from Camp Alpha to Sahmee, and the first play zone was formed on the centre of the map. UME's Destro took the first kill of the map by eliminating GodL's Smokie from the game.

While holding a small compound, the entire clan of SGE raided on TSM Entity resulting in the latter's elimination at 5th spot. Moving forward to the final zone, it was a 4v1 situation between Elementrix and Mega Stars. Elementrix with a numerical advantage got an easy victory in the final match of the day.

Top 3 Teams of Match 15 :

Elementrix: 23 Points MegaStars: 20 Points SynerGE: 18 Points

PMPL South Asia would go on till 14th June. A total of five teams would proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile Fans can catch the live action at PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

