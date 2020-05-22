PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 3 results and overall standings; TSM-Entity on top

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 3 Overall Standings

PMPL South Asia 2020 has begun and a total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh are battling for a slot in PMWL 2020 and a massive prize pool of $200,000. The third day of the first week is over and all the participating teams from the South Asia region performed impressively, competing fiercely against one another.

A total of five games were played on Day 3 of Week 1 and at the end of the day, TSM-Entity topped the leaderboard with 173 points and two chicken dinners. They were followed by SynerGE and U Mumba Esports with 170 and 167 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings of PMPL South Asia 2020 after Day 3 of Week 1.

#1 TSM-Entity - 173 points (70 kills)

#2 SynerGE - 170 points (84 kills)

#3 U Mumba Esports - 167 points (62 kills)

#4 ORANGE ROCK - 150 points (63 kills)

#5 GODLIKE - 143 points (50 kills)

#6 IND - 126 points (50 kills)

#7 Fnatic - 125 points (48 kills)

#8 MegaStars - 108 points (48 kills)

#9 PowerHouse - 102 points (30 kills)

#10 TeamTamilas - 89 points (42 kills)

#11 vsgCRAWLERS - 87 points (32 kills)

#12 SouL - 86 points (38 kills)

#13 Elementrix - 86 points (28 kills)

#14 Celtz - 84 points (27 kills)

#15 Marcos Gaming - 83 points (38 kills)

#16 Team Xtreme - 82 points (29 kills)

#17 JyanMaara - 80 points (24 kills)

#18 INES - 61 points (24 kills)

#19 Team HYPE - 54 points (23 kills)

#20 DEADEYES GUY- 39 points (15 kills)

The PMPL South Asia will go on till 14th June, and a total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile Fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

