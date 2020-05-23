PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 4 results and overall standings

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 4 Overall Standings

PMPL South Asia 2020 has begun. A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh are battling for a slot in PMWL 2020 and a massive prize pool of $ 200,000. The fourth day of the first week is now over.

A total of five games were played on Day 4 of Week 1. At the end of the day, GODLIKE tops the leaderboard with 254 points and three chicken dinners. They are followed by ORANGE ROCK and TSM-Entity with 241 and 194 points respectively.

PMPL SA 2020 Week 1 Day 4 Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Week 1 Day 4 Results

Here are the overall standings of PMPL South Asia 2020 after Day 4 of Week 1.

#1 GODLIKE - 254 points (99 kills)

#2 ORANGE ROCK - 241 points (91 kills)

#3 TSM-Entity - 194 points (86 kills)

#4 SynerGE - 182 points (88 kills)

#5 IND - 172 points (67 kills)

#6 U Mumba Esports - 172 points (66 kills)

#7 vsgCRAWLERS - 151 points (58 kills)

#8 Fnatic - 143 points (52 kills)

#9 SouL - 138 points (61 kills)

#10 PowerHouse - 136 points (42 kills)

#11 Marcos Gaming - 133 points (60 kills)

#12 TeamTamilas - 121 points (56 kills)

#13 Team Xtreme - 119 points (43 kills)

#14 MegaStars - 116 points (47 kills)

#15 Celtz - 106 points (39 kills)

#16 JyanMaara - 101 points (31 kills)

#17 Elementrix - 99 points (33 kills)

#18 INES - 85 points (33 kills)

#19 Team HYPE - 84 points (32 kills)

#20 DEADEYES GUY- 57 points (20 kills)

PMPL SA 2020 Week 1 Day 4 Overall Kill Leaders

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 4 Overall Kill Leaders

#1 GodLSmxkieOP - 28 kills (4801 damage)

#2 TSMenNeyoo - 27 kills (5438 damage)

#3 TSMentJONATHAN - 25 kills (5393 damage)

#4 ORDaljiTsk - 25 kills (4748 damage)

#5 ORmaviūūū - 24 kills (5068 damage)

#6 SGEseervi - 23 kills (4157 damage)

#7 MGZeDTheDUDE - 23 kills (4106 damage)

#8 GodLGiLL - 22 kills (5691 damage)

#9 SGEshryder - 22 kills (5446 damage)

#10 PowerHouse - 22 kills (5425 damage)

PMPL South Asia would go on till 14th June. A total of five teams would proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

