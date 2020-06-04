PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 3 Day 1 results and overall standings

Here is a look at the Week 3 Day 1 points table of the PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage.

TSM-Entity tops the leaderboard with 519 points and seven chicken dinners.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage Week 3 Day 1 Overall Standings

The third and final week of the PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage has begun and the first day is over. All the 20 participating teams from the South Asia region (India, Nepal and Bangladesh) performed impressively while competing fiercely against one another.

The top three teams in the overall leaderboard of the League Stage will directly qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020.

A total of five games were played on Day 1 of Week 3 in PMPL 2020. At the end of the day, TSM-Entity topped the leaderboard with 519 points and seven dinners. They were followed by ORANGE ROCK and SynerGE, who racked up 510 and 422 points respectively.

PMPL SA 2020 Week 3 Day 1 Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Week 3 Day 1 Results

Here is the PMPL South Asia 2020 Points Table after Day 1 of Week 3:

#1 TSM-Entity - 519 points (222 kills)

#2 ORANGE ROCK - 510 points (191 kills)

Advertisement

#3 SynerGE - 422 points (201 kills)

#4 GODLIKE - 413 points (152 kills)

#5 MegaStars - 383 points (148 kills)

#6 Fnatic - 365 points (141 kills)

#7 vsgCRAWLERS - 327 points (131 kills)

#8 IND - 327 points (128 kills)

#9 SouL - 318 points (133 kills)

#10 Marcos Gaming - 311 points (127 kills)

#11 PowerHouse - 308 points (110 kills)

#12 U Mumba Esports - 305 points (134 kills)

#13 Celtz - 261 points (105 kills)

#14 Team Xtreme - 237 points (79 kills)

#15 Elementrix - 235 points (83 kills)

#16 INES - 233 points (82 kills)

#17 TeamTamilas - 232 points (105 kills)

#18 JyanMaara - 217 points (74 kills)

#19 Team HYPE - 211 points (85 kills)

#20 DEADEYES GUY - 204 points (81 kills).

PMPL SA 2020 Week 3 Day 1 Overall Kill Leaders

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 3 Day 1 Overall Kill Leaders

#1 MegaVEXE - 61 kills (11721 damage)

#2 TSMentJONATHAN - 59 kills (13854 damage)

#3 TSMenZGOD - 58 kills (11534 damage)

#4 SGEseervi - 56 kills (10830 damage)

#5 ORmaviūūū - 53 kills (10223 damage)

#6 ORDaljiTsk - 50 kills (9237 damage)

#7 SGEted - 50 kills (10448 damage)

#8 SGEaustinX - 48 kills (9469 damage)

#9 SGEshryder - 47 kills (11281 damage)

#10 TSMenCLUTCHGOD - 47 kills (9600 damage).

The ongoing PMPL South Asia tournament offers a massive prize pool of $200,000 and is scheduled to go on till 14th June. A total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of the PMPL on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Also Read: Fnatic PUBG Mobile roster to disband after PMPL SA 2020