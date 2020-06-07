PMPL South Asia 2020: Week 3 Day 4 results and overall standings

A look at how the points table has shaped up after Day 4 of the third week of the PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage.

ORANGE ROCK tops the leaderboard with 657 points and a whopping 10 chicken dinners after Day 4 of Week 3.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 3 Day 4 Overall Standings

The third and final week of the PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage is underway and the battles of the fourth day have concluded. All the 20 participating teams from the South Asia region (India, Nepal, and Bangladesh) performed impressively and competed fiercely throughout the day.

The top three teams on the overall leaderboard of the League Stage will directly qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020.

A total of five games were played on Day 4 of Week 3 in PMPL 2020. At the end of the day, ORANGE ROCK topped the leaderboard with 657 points and a whopping 10 chicken dinners. They were followed by TSM-Entity and GodLike, who racked up 595 and 586 points respectively.

PMPL SA 2020 Week 3 Day 4 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Week 3 Day 4 Results

Here is the PMPL South Asia 2020 Points Table after Day 4 of Week 3:

#1 ORANGE ROCK - 657 points (241 kills)

#2 TSM-Entity - 631 points (276 kills)

#3 GodLike - 595 points (223 kills)

#4 SynerGE - 586 points (266 kills)

#5 MegaStars - 493 points (187 kills)

#6 Fnatic - 447 points (185 kills)

#7 Marcos Gaming - 440 points (174 kills)

#8 SouL - 434 points (184 kills)

#9 vsgCrawlers - 424 points (161 kills)

#10 PowerHouse - 422 points (152 kills)

PMPL South Asia 2020 Overall Standings

#11 U Mumba Esports - 406 points (178 kills)

#12 IND - 406 points (166 kills)

#13 Celtz - 359 points (150 kills)

#14 Elementrix - 348 points (118 kills)

#15 Team Tamilas - 220 points (138 kills)

#16 Team Xtreme - 317 points (110 kills)

#17 JyanMaara - 310 points (106 kills)

#18 Team Hype - 305 points (126 kills)

#19 INES - 305 points (108 kills)

#20 DEADEYES GUY - 229 points (95 kills).

The ongoing PMPL South Asia tournament offers a massive prize pool of $200,000 and is scheduled to go on till 14th June. A total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of the PMPL on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Also Read: Fnatic PUBG Mobile roster to disband after PMPL SA 2020