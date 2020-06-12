PMPL South Asia Finals 2020: Day 1 results and overall standings

Celtz tops the PMPL South Asia 2020 leaderboard with 71 points, followed by Orange Rock and GodLikeon 62 points each.

UMEx420OP leads the overall kills chart, with GodLGill and TeamINDSnax completing the podium

The first day of the PMPL South Asia 2020 Grand Final Stage is underway, and the first five battles have been completed. All 16 participating teams from the South Asia region (India, Nepal and Bangladesh) competed fiercely throughout the day.

Earlier, five teams were supposed to qualify from PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia. But now, four teams from the League Stage and three teams from the Final Stage will qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020.

A total of five matches were played on Day 1 in the PMPL Finals 2020. At the end of the day, Celtz topped the leaderboard with 71 points and a whopping chicken dinner. They were followed by Orange Rock and GodLike, both of whom racked up 62 points each.

#1 Cetlz - 71 points (27 kills)

#2 Orange Rock - 62 points (18 kills)

#3 GodLike - 62 points (16 kills)

#4 Marcos Gaming - 60 points (28 kills)

#5 U Mumba Esports - 53 points (28 kills)

#6 Fnatic - 51 points (21 kills)

#7 Elementrix - 47 points (16 kills)

#8 IND - 43 points (22 kills)

#9 Megastars - 42 points (20 kills)

#10 TSM Entity - 42 points (18 kills)

#11 SynerGE - 42 points (16 kills)

#12 Team Xtreme - 37 points (19 kills)

#13 Soul - 29 points (12 kills)

#14 vsg Crawlers - 25 points (9 kills)

#15 Team Tamilas - 25 points (8 kills)

#16 Powerhouse - 20 points (8 kills)

PMPL Finals Overall Kill Leaders after Day 1

PMPL Overall Kill Leaders

#1 UMEx420OP: 15 kills

#2 GodLGill: 12 kills

#3 TeamINDSnax: 10 kills

#4 TxDeMoN: 10 kills

#5 MGZeDMaxKasH: 10 kills

The ongoing PMPL South Asia tournament offers a massive prize pool of $200,000, and is scheduled to go on till 14th June. A total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. The final stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia will go on for three days.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of the PMPL Grand Finals on the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

