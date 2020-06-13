PMPL South Asia Finals 2020: Day 2 results and overall standings

TSM Entity tops the PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 leaderboard with 176 points after Day 1.

Celtz and Megastars secured the #2 and #3 spot with 126 and 121 points respectively.

PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 Overall Standings after Day 1

The final stage of the PMPL South Asia 2020 Grand Final Stage is underway, and the second day of the tournament is over. All 16 participating teams from the South Asia region (India, Nepal and Bangladesh) competed fiercely throughout the day.

Earlier, five teams were supposed to qualify from PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia, but now, four teams from the League Stage and three teams from the Final Stage will qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020.

A total of five matches were played on Day 2 in the PMPL Finals 2020. At the end of the day, TSM Entity topped the leaderboard with 176 points and three whopping chicken dinners. They were followed by Celtz and Megastars, both of whom racked up 126 and 121 points respectively.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Finals Day 2 Overall Standings

PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 Overall Standings (Bottom Half) after Day 2

Here is the PMPL South Asia 2020 Final Points Table after Day 2:

#1 TSM Entity - 176 points (83 kills)

#2 Celtz - 126 points (50 kills)

Advertisement

#3 Megastars - 121 points (48 kills)

#4 GodLike - 100 points (31 kills)

#5 IND - 98 points (36 kills)

#6 Orange Rock - 96 points (28 kills)

#7 SynerGE - 95 points (33 kills)

#8 Fnatic - 85 points (36 kills)

#9 Marcos Gaming - 83 points (39 kills)

#10 Elementrix - 83 points (26 kills)

#11 U Mumba Esports - 73 points (41 kills)

#12 Team Xtreme - 67 points (32 kills)

#13 Soul - 61 points (25 kills)

#14 Team Tamilas - 61 points (24 kills)

#15 vsg Crawlers - 49 points (24 kills)

#16 Powerhouse - 45 points (15 kills)

The ongoing PMPL South Asia tournament offers a massive prize pool of $200,000 and is scheduled to go on till 14th June. A total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. The final stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia will go on for three days.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of the PMPL Grand Finals on the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

Also Read: Fnatic PUBG Mobile roster to disband after PMPL SA 2020