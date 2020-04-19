PMPL Standings: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 8 Points Table

Overall standings of day 8

PUBG Mobile has announced yet another season of PMPL Scrims to keep fans engaged during these troubled times. The Pro League South Asia is hosting scrims live from 6th to 17th April, with a daily prize pool of $1000.

The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams take home $200 and $100 respectively. Eventually, the team with the most points also wins a jackpot of $2000.

Marcos Gaming won the week 2 jackpot prize money

Team Marcos Gaming topped the overall leaderboards of Day 8 of the PMPL South Asia Scrims. This is their second finish at the top of the table in season 2 of the scrims phase. Well-oiled teams like GodLike, Megastars and Marcos Gaming will be looking forward to dominating the South Asia finals, which will resume around mid-March according to official sources, once the lockdown gets lifted.

Xzistance from GodLike Esports was adjudged the MVP. He pocketed a total of 10 kills for his team and dealt more than 1700 damage. Marcos Gaming were followed by Orange Rock and GodLike, who secured second and third place respectively. Season 2 of the PMPL scrims has come to an end, with Marcos Gaming hitting the jackpot and taking home week 2's prize money.

Top 5 fraggers after Day 8 of PMPL South Asia S2 scrims:

Top 5 fraggers of day 8

GodLXzist - 10 Kills (1769 Damage)

ORmavi - 9 Kills (1321 Damage)

GodLGill - 8 Kills (1779 Damage)

Advertisement

MegaSwag - 8 Kills (1733 Damage)

MGZeDShadow - 8 Kills (1527 Damage)

Overall Standings after Day 8 of PMPL South Asia S2 Scrims:

MARCOS GAMING - 71 Points ORANGE ROCK - 65 Points GODLIKE - 64 Points MEGASTARS - 62 Points TEAM IND - 52 Points ELEMENTRIX - 47 Points SOUL - 45 Points DEADEYES GUY - 44 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 40 Points TEAM HYPE - 34 Points TSM-ENTITY - 30 Points POWERHOUSE - 28 Points CELTZ - 28 Points UMExRXN - 25 Points JYANMARA - 25 Points SYNERGE - 22 Points TEAM XTREME - 13 Points INES - DNP FNATIC - DNP TEAM TAMILAS - DNP

The matches are being streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 6 PM onwards every Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Don't forget to join the live-action, and cheer for your favourite team.